Video: Winning Runs from World Cup DH Maribor Round 1

First UCI Mountain Bike Downhill World Cup race of the season, first Mountain Bike Downhill World Cup race of the decade. And what a race it has been! Maribor, Slovenia treated the riders with a mixture of mud, slippery roots & sharp rocks.
At the end of the day, victory in both women's and men's race went to France with Marine Cabirou & Loris Vergier taking the top spots on the podium. Now, just one more day until we get to see them race again!
Watch the full race here
.
