Video: Winning Runs from World Cup DH Maribor Round 1

Oct 16, 2020
by Sarah Moore  

First UCI Mountain Bike Downhill World Cup race of the season, first Mountain Bike Downhill World Cup race of the decade. And what a race it has been! Maribor, Slovenia treated the riders with a mixture of mud, slippery roots & sharp rocks.

At the end of the day, victory in both women's and men's race went to France with Marine Cabirou & Loris Vergier taking the top spots on the podium. Now, just one more day until we get to see them race again!

Watch the full race here.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing Maribor World Cup Dh 2020 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Leogang Downhill World Championships 2020
184055 views
First Look: Specialized's New Carbon Stumpjumper Ditches the Horst Link
115350 views
Qualifying Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020
63364 views
First Ride: 2021 Norco Shore - Freeride's Alive
62784 views
Final Results: Leogang XC World Championships 2020
58868 views
Final Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 - Round 1
55083 views
First Ride: 2021 Nukeproof Mega
54284 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk Turns an Abandoned Mine into the Ultimate Line - Raw 100 V6
53516 views

4 Comments

  • 3 0
 Shit, thought this was on Saturday.
  • 2 0
 Nope, but there is qualifying tomorrow, and another race on Sunday.
  • 2 0
 Sick! Loris breathing is funny in one clip too
  • 1 0
 So good to be back! (In my living room that is, wishing I was French, 23, and talented)

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008427
Mobile Version of Website