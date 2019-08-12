Video: Winning Runs - Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2019

Aug 12, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

Amaury Pierron's and Marine Cabirou's winning runs from Lenzerheide.

Video: Red Bull

4 Comments

  • + 5
 Never really taken in Pierrons body position, really central and kind of tucked up, not over the back Like Bruni or Minnaar . So aggressive!
  • + 2
 Where are the winning runs from Val di Sole?
  • + 1
 When AP engages full attack mode it's incredible. Chin forward and full risk for getting on the pedals. Awesome to watch.
  • + 1
 Would love to see that GoPro video! The Les Gets one was nuts!!!

