Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Winning Runs - Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2019
Aug 12, 2019
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Amaury Pierron's and Marine Cabirou's winning runs from Lenzerheide.
Video: Red Bull
Posted In:
Videos
Red Bull
Amaury Pierron
Marine Cabirou
DH Racing
Lenzerheide World Cup Dh 2019
World Cup DH
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2020 Giant Reign Advanced 29
86201 views
Final Results: Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2019
84153 views
Spotted: Prototype Specialized Enduro? - Crankworx Whistler 2019
82111 views
First Ride: 2020 Specialized Epic HT - The World's Lightest Production Hardtail
79254 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk's RAW 100 V5
67520 views
Results: Qualifying - Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2019
65582 views
Final Results: EWS Whistler 2019
56389 views
The British Racing Green Project - Gustav Gullholm's Incredible Custom Scott Gambler & Spark
55885 views
4 Comments
Score
Time
+ 5
jimoxbox
(1 hours ago)
Never really taken in Pierrons body position, really central and kind of tucked up, not over the back Like Bruni or Minnaar . So aggressive!
[Reply]
+ 2
Sycip69er
(34 mins ago)
Where are the winning runs from Val di Sole?
[Reply]
+ 1
betsie
(14 mins ago)
When AP engages full attack mode it's incredible. Chin forward and full risk for getting on the pedals. Awesome to watch.
[Reply]
+ 1
Germanmike
(33 mins ago)
Would love to see that GoPro video! The Les Gets one was nuts!!!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.017106
Mobile Version of Website
4 Comments
Post a Comment