Video: Winning Runs - Leogang DH World Cup 2019

Jun 10, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

Loic Bruni's and Tracey Hannah's winning runs from a weekend of tight racing in Leogang.

Video: Red Bull

Regions in Article
Leogang

11 Comments

  • + 15
 Here’s a thought. Have Ben Cathro set up the live feed cameras. He knows where the most important sections are, where riders will be gaining and losing the most time etc. #cathroforpresident
  • + 10
 Need to include the privateer award winning runs on these going forward! #denimdestroyer
  • + 4
 happy for tracey keeping it composed through race day!
  • + 1
 While watching the race live, Bruni's run just looked faster than anyone else on such a tight track,, really put down a burner.
  • + 1
 why is the thumbnail for the winning runs video someone who didn't win? Brook is awesome but wouldn't it make more sense for the thumbnail to be one of the winners?
  • + 5
 So there are no spoilers.
  • + 1
 @sdrides: except the video title at the top of the thumbnail that says “Loic Bruin & Tracey Hannah”
  • + 1
 @lognar: yeah but if you aren't going to watch the whole thing and you're only going to watch the 'winning runs', then you'll find out as soon as you click on it anyway.. won't you?
  • + 2
 They silenced claudio, why?
  • + 2
 Cause he talks nonsense?
  • + 1
 I LOVE Tracey!! 3

