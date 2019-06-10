Pinkbike.com
Video: Winning Runs - Leogang DH World Cup 2019
Jun 10, 2019
by
Ed Spratt
Loic Bruni's and Tracey Hannah's winning runs from a weekend of tight racing in Leogang.
Video: Red Bull
@redbullbike
Leogang
11 Comments
+ 15
jamesturcotte
(1 hours ago)
Here’s a thought. Have Ben Cathro set up the live feed cameras. He knows where the most important sections are, where riders will be gaining and losing the most time etc.
#cathroforpresident
[Reply]
+ 10
sexley
Plus
(1 hours ago)
Need to include the privateer award winning runs on these going forward!
#denimdestroyer
[Reply]
+ 4
krazieghost
(1 hours ago)
happy for tracey keeping it composed through race day!
[Reply]
+ 1
jorgeposada
(34 mins ago)
While watching the race live, Bruni's run just looked faster than anyone else on such a tight track,, really put down a burner.
[Reply]
+ 1
rockchomper
(1 hours ago)
why is the thumbnail for the winning runs video someone who didn't win? Brook is awesome but wouldn't it make more sense for the thumbnail to be one of the winners?
[Reply]
+ 5
sdrides
(57 mins ago)
So there are no spoilers.
[Reply]
+ 1
lognar
(19 mins ago)
@sdrides
: except the video title at the top of the thumbnail that says “Loic Bruin & Tracey Hannah”
[Reply]
+ 1
tobiusmaximum
(1 mins ago)
@lognar
: yeah but if you aren't going to watch the whole thing and you're only going to watch the 'winning runs', then you'll find out as soon as you click on it anyway.. won't you?
[Reply]
+ 2
Arev
(53 mins ago)
They silenced claudio, why?
[Reply]
+ 2
kieran
(8 mins ago)
Cause he talks nonsense?
[Reply]
+ 1
shwinn8
(36 mins ago)
I LOVE Tracey!! 3
[Reply]
