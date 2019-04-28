Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Video: Winning Runs - Maribor DH World Cup 2019
Apr 28, 2019
by
Red Bull Bike
Watch the full replay on
Red Bull TV
.
MENTIONS:
@redbullbike
10 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 6
blackjack88
(1 hours ago)
Bruni's run was so consistant and composed and it was interesting to hear him say at the end that he wasn't sure of himself coming into this season, even if the back of the champs win I'm disappointed Finn went down. His run was looking every bit as fast but in his own style, which would have made for an even more interesting result. Specialized team working like a well oiled machine.
[Reply]
+ 3
dobermon
(56 mins ago)
Loic and Hart had amazing runs, congrats. Gwin looked smooth but your going to have to push the limits now more than ever. Wondering if he will go to the 29x27 setup. Given his moto background he should at least test it. The 29 looked huge on him for some reason.
[Reply]
+ 1
generationfourth
(45 mins ago)
but what will that do to his top secret bar/stack height?
[Reply]
+ 1
JaredHarzan
(37 mins ago)
They could at least remove their names from the post description on the main page. I already watched the replay but was a bit surprised the replay wasn't posted here but the final results were.
[Reply]
+ 1
mkul7r4
(2 mins ago)
Was that an anime character's battlecry at the start of Bruni's run?
[Reply]
+ 2
BedsideCabinet
(24 mins ago)
Loic using Maxxis??
[Reply]
+ 0
chriskneeland
(19 mins ago)
The chick at 1:30 is going to haunt my dreams.
[Reply]
- 1
rismo68
(46 mins ago)
Thanks for the spoil Pinkbike ! I am just gonna watch now ^^
[Reply]
+ 5
scvkurt03
(41 mins ago)
Hey how bout not coming to the site where THEY POST RESULTS before you watch?
[Reply]
+ 2
rismo68
(39 mins ago)
@scvkurt03
: normaly they don't make that ! was looking for the replay !
[Reply]
