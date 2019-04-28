VIDEOS

Video: Winning Runs - Maribor DH World Cup 2019

Apr 28, 2019
by Red Bull Bike  


Watch the full replay on Red Bull TV.

MENTIONS: @redbullbike


10 Comments

  • + 6
 Bruni's run was so consistant and composed and it was interesting to hear him say at the end that he wasn't sure of himself coming into this season, even if the back of the champs win I'm disappointed Finn went down. His run was looking every bit as fast but in his own style, which would have made for an even more interesting result. Specialized team working like a well oiled machine.
  • + 3
 Loic and Hart had amazing runs, congrats. Gwin looked smooth but your going to have to push the limits now more than ever. Wondering if he will go to the 29x27 setup. Given his moto background he should at least test it. The 29 looked huge on him for some reason.
  • + 1
 but what will that do to his top secret bar/stack height?
  • + 1
 They could at least remove their names from the post description on the main page. I already watched the replay but was a bit surprised the replay wasn't posted here but the final results were.
  • + 1
 Was that an anime character's battlecry at the start of Bruni's run?
  • + 2
 Loic using Maxxis??
  • + 0
 The chick at 1:30 is going to haunt my dreams.
  • - 1
 Thanks for the spoil Pinkbike ! I am just gonna watch now ^^
  • + 5
 Hey how bout not coming to the site where THEY POST RESULTS before you watch?
  • + 2
 @scvkurt03: normaly they don't make that ! was looking for the replay !

