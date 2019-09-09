Video: Winning Runs - Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019

Snowshoe certainly delivered one of the most exciting races we've witnessed on the UCI MTB World Cup circuit. With both the men's and women's overall titles on the line, athletes gave it their all and finished the season with a bang.



In the women's field, coming in hot from winning World Champs in MSA last week, Myriam Nicole looks to be back on form and a spectacular run saw her slip into second place, above Veronkia Widmann. But it was the Frenchie, Marine Cabirou who laid it all out on the track with a flawless run to secure the win of the day. However, Tracey Hannah's 5th place position provided her with enough points to take the overall World Cup win for the first time.



It couldn't be any closer over in the men's final as the head-to-head war waged on between frenemies, Loic Bruni and Amaury Pierron. Setting down an explosive run, Amaury Pierron occupied the hot seat for some time, diminishing chances of being overthrown. However, Danny Hart just pipped him to the win by 0.656 seconds, giving Loic Bruni the space he needed to secure the overall World Cup win as a career first. — Red Bull