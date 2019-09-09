Video: Winning Runs - Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019

Sep 8, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesSnowshoe certainly delivered one of the most exciting races we've witnessed on the UCI MTB World Cup circuit. With both the men's and women's overall titles on the line, athletes gave it their all and finished the season with a bang.

In the women's field, coming in hot from winning World Champs in MSA last week, Myriam Nicole looks to be back on form and a spectacular run saw her slip into second place, above Veronkia Widmann. But it was the Frenchie, Marine Cabirou who laid it all out on the track with a flawless run to secure the win of the day. However, Tracey Hannah's 5th place position provided her with enough points to take the overall World Cup win for the first time.

It couldn't be any closer over in the men's final as the head-to-head war waged on between frenemies, Loic Bruni and Amaury Pierron. Setting down an explosive run, Amaury Pierron occupied the hot seat for some time, diminishing chances of being overthrown. However, Danny Hart just pipped him to the win by 0.656 seconds, giving Loic Bruni the space he needed to secure the overall World Cup win as a career first. Red Bull


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2019 World Cup DH


8 Comments

  • 4 0
 Saturday was simply epic. Every run was nail-biting craziness, and the entire season coming down to one insane run by Hart was incredible. Even my wife was glued to the TV for the entire event, and she doesn't even ride bikes! lol
  • 6 0
 So stoked for Danny! Boy, does he deserve it! True champion's heart!
  • 4 0
 After Pierron I thought ok thats it, he's gonna win with 3-4 seconds in the lead. Boy was I wrong and nothing against Amaury but boy am I satisfied with Dannys win!
  • 4 0
 Can't beat that ending to a season!
  • 3 0
 how many heart attacks during Danny's run? awesome
  • 2 3
 how did you miss the Hart attack pun?...... @pinkbike fail friday submission right here!!!!!!!!!
  • 2 0
 I felt sorry for anyone racing after Pierron..with the exception of Danny, Yeah Danny! Crazy fast
  • 2 0
 Like a boss..

