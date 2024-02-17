Video: Winter Escape to the Italian Island of Elba

Feb 17, 2024
by SCOR  

Looking for some winter warmth? Fantastic riding? The best gelato? If you answered yes, then the Italian island of Elba is the perfect getaway.

For SCOR team rider Kasi Schmidt Elba is practically a second home. So, when he felt the need for some sun on his face and dust under his tires, there was only one place to go for a slice of the dolce vita (good life).

A quick disclaimer. If you are looking for big jumps and bike park tracks you won't find them here. There is only one jump on the island, and it's not particularly good. If, however, you're looking for superb natural riding, step this way.

Discover the whole story here

photo
photo

photo

bigquotesMy bike of choice for Elba is my SCOR 4060 LT. It’s super-capable and perfect for the rough trailsKasi Schmidt, SCOR rider

"As my 4060 is set up for jibbing, I slow the rebound on my Intend Edge fork and Intend Hover Gamechanger shock to better suit the trail conditions. I also drop the pressure in my Michelin Wild Enduro’s to 1.8 bar front and rear – perfect for hooking up on the dry, loose dirt."

Are you curious about this special build? Check it out here

Posted In:
Travel Videos Scor


Author Info:
SCOR avatar

Member since Feb 10, 2022
23 articles
Report
