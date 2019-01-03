VIDEOS

Video: Winter Shredding in Fresh Powder

Jan 3, 2019
by Mariusz Bryja  
My new Santa Cruz Bronson

by brian500
Views: 149    Faves: 1    Comments: 1


New Year is new opportunities and new challenges. Santa Cruz, this year will belong to him ...




3 Comments

  • + 1
 “Please don’t do the unnecessary quick turns to look like skiing.... please don’t do the... oh.... yup, they’re doing it....”
  • + 1
 I don't know this Santa Cruz fella but the name rings a bell... does he perchance hang out with a dude named Randy?
  • + 1
 It doesn't look like Kross Smile

