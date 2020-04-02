Video: Wintertime Riding with Friends

Wintertime with Friends

Well, there's actually not too many lines to put down here. This past winter presented us with unusually little snow so we ended up riding almost every day. From +15°C and sunny days to 0°C and mornings getting ice off the ramps, we always had a good time. Also, we once had a whole bunch of blueberry pancakes in the dawn and then rode till dusk. Soonish Blueberry Pancakes would become our pre-session ritual. And well, as everyone knows pancakes lead to ultimate progression. Long story short, a bunch of good friends ate a whole lot of pancakes and had a great time riding bikes. Plus, I always would bring my camera and we would point it at each other.