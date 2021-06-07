Must Watch: Women Going Huge in Utah in the Red Bull Formation Highlights

Jun 7, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Press Release: Red Bull Bike

Red Bull Formation MTB camp is a wrap for 2021 after a week of building and riding lines in the Utah desert.

From May 24, eight world-class female riders gathered to author a new era in the world of women’s freeride mountain biking. Crafting lines, sessioning hits and fuelling the progression, the week's work culminated into a day of epic top-to-bottom lines. For the athletes it was time to go big one final time before this edition of Red Bull Formation concluded.

As the camp neared a close, one athlete walked away with an accolade: the Evolution in Action Award, presented by event sponsor Arc’teryx. While Formation is about collaboration rather than competition, athletes had the opportunity to vote for a participant that represents the values of Red Bull Formation: leading with a 'rising tide' mentality, pushing themselves to their full potential, but also lifting those around them with excellence on and off the course. Walking away with the award was none other than Hannah Bergmann.

We'd like to thank everyone involved in the development and implementation of Red Bull Formation and cannot wait to see this event grow in the future.

Riders:
Hannah Bergmann
Camila Nogueira
Casey Brown
Chelsea Kimball
Jess Blewitt
Samantha Soriano
Vaea Verbeeck
Vinny Armstrong

12 Comments

  • 4 1
 I'm a little disappointed they didn't get (or show) a better shot of the canyon gap. The POV slomo got me scared at first though. Looked like she was just rolling over it. Overall super awesome vid, hopefully we'll get to see more.
  • 2 0
 This is so rad on so many levels!
It’s great to see these riders pushing their own limits and the sport.
Question, is Casey the female equivalent to Wade?
The God Mother is female freeride.
  • 2 0
 Hoping this is the first of more media from that event. Would love to see more of their lines and a bit more about their experiences.
  • 1 0
 Killer riding. Okay drone footage (maybe a zoom lens next time? And yes to more POV). Terrible songs. But seriously, killer riding. I'd shit myself just standing at the top of all those lines.
  • 3 0
 Awesome work by the builders, riders, and photographers. Y'all killed it.
  • 1 0
 That was awesome. I really got a feeling for just how terrifying that must be to ride down (or even just climb up) in real life!
  • 1 0
 Hell ya finally a proper highlightS! It's been vvery tough to follow this event via instagram it's just hard to find everyone's story, posts, etc.
  • 4 2
 Τhe perfect women don't ex...
  • 2 1
 Wait... Who got robbed? I thought someone had to get robbed for it to be official. Some very impressive sends, well done!
  • 1 0
 usually im somewhat the victim of the gopro effect, but this is giving me goosebumps, the riders are so good!
  • 1 0
 This makes me want to get a crew together and head to Rampage where we can all send!
  • 1 0
 Props to all of the riders for pushing it to a whole new level!

Post a Comment



