Must Watch: Women Going Huge in Utah in the Red Bull Formation Highlights

Red Bull Formation MTB camp is a wrap for 2021 after a week of building and riding lines in the Utah desert.From May 24, eight world-class female riders gathered to author a new era in the world of women’s freeride mountain biking. Crafting lines, sessioning hits and fuelling the progression, the week's work culminated into a day of epic top-to-bottom lines. For the athletes it was time to go big one final time before this edition of Red Bull Formation concluded.As the camp neared a close, one athlete walked away with an accolade: the Evolution in Action Award, presented by event sponsor Arc’teryx. While Formation is about collaboration rather than competition, athletes had the opportunity to vote for a participant that represents the values of Red Bull Formation: leading with a 'rising tide' mentality, pushing themselves to their full potential, but also lifting those around them with excellence on and off the course. Walking away with the award was none other than Hannah Bergmann.We'd like to thank everyone involved in the development and implementation of Red Bull Formation and cannot wait to see this event grow in the future.Riders:Hannah BergmannCamila NogueiraCasey BrownChelsea KimballJess BlewittSamantha SorianoVaea VerbeeckVinny Armstrong