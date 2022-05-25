Video: Women's Gravity Jam at Revolution Bike Park in 'Project Evolve'

Event Organizers:

Videographer:

When 150 women and girls of all ages and abilities take over Revolution Bike Park, you know you’re in for a good day!This event was fundamentally about evolving the UK women’s MTB, DH and Freeride Scene in a safe, friendly and non judgmental environment.We wanted a non competitive event, which was all about good vibes, shredding and meeting new people that share the same love of two wheels to get more women into the scene and progress the sport!What an event it turned out to be. The HYPE, SMILES and SHREDDING were off the scale!Huge thanks to Revolution Bike Park, our sponsors and everyone involved in the day!Watch this space to see what Project EVOLVE events are in the pipeline!Becci Skelton, Vero Sandler and Sian Dillon.Joe Simpkins.