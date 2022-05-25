Video: Women's Gravity Jam at Revolution Bike Park in 'Project Evolve'

May 25, 2022
by Becci Skelly  
Project EVOLVE - Women's Gravity Jam

by becciskelton
When 150 women and girls of all ages and abilities take over Revolution Bike Park, you know you’re in for a good day!

This event was fundamentally about evolving the UK women’s MTB, DH and Freeride Scene in a safe, friendly and non judgmental environment.

We wanted a non competitive event, which was all about good vibes, shredding and meeting new people that share the same love of two wheels to get more women into the scene and progress the sport!

What an event it turned out to be. The HYPE, SMILES and SHREDDING were off the scale!

Huge thanks to Revolution Bike Park, our sponsors and everyone involved in the day!

Watch this space to see what Project EVOLVE events are in the pipeline!

Event Organizers: Becci Skelton, Vero Sandler and Sian Dillon.
Videographer: Joe Simpkins.

2 Comments

  • 2 0
 Absolutely awesome!
1) I hope to get my daughter there next time (assuming there is a next time)
2) I hope the tickets don't sell out before I get a chance to get them for her.
3) I whole heartedly approve of this female free-ride movement, awesome to see.
4) I hope I can come along and be supporting in some way.
  • 2 0
 0:48 whos dat purple girl? Smile





