Video: Women's Progression Session on the Red Bull District Ride Course

Oct 18, 2022
by rasoulution  

In addition to spectacular slopestyle action, an unbelievable 120,000 spectators and a firework display of world's firsts, the Red Bull District Ride 2022 also had one more novelty: For the first time in the history of the Nuremberg-based urban freeride event, five women were giving their everything on the breathtaking course between Kaiserburg and Hauptmarkt. The Red Bull TV video "Women's Progression Session" tells their story.

Ellie Chrew performs at Red Bull District Ride in Nuremberg Germany on September 2 2022
Ellie Chrew performs at Red Bull District Ride ©Marcel Lämmerhirt

Caroline Buchanan (AUS), Gemma Corbera (ESP), Patricia Druwen (GER), Kathi Kuypers (GER) and Ellie Chew (NZL) made up the quintet that was allowed to practice on an FMB Diamond mountain bike slopestyle course for the first time in history. As part of the official training sessions, the five female riders had the opportunity to prove their skills on what is probably the most spectacular slopestyle course in the world, to train with the best male riders in the world and to improve their own riding through mutual exchange. During the three days on site, they were able to tackle the various obstacles and try out what is possible at their own pace and without the pressure of competition.

Kathi Kuypers and Caroline Buchanan are seen during Red Bull District Ride 2022 in Nuremberg Germany on September 1st 20222
Kathi Kuypers and Caroline Buchanan ©Wayne Reiche

The highlight for the five women was definitely the actual attendance in the Best Trick Contest of the Red Bull District Ride 2022 on Nuremberg's packed main market. After several thrilling runs on the Big Air Jump, with Suicide No Handers, Caroline attempting a frontflip or Ellie attempting a Backflip Nac Nac, it was Gemma Corbera, who finally decided the contest with a backflip.

Patricia Druwen performs at the Red Bull District Ride 2022 Best Trick in Nuremberg Germany on September 2 2022
Patricia Druwen at the Red Bull District Ride ©Christoph Laue

“Being part of the Red Bull District Ride was great. The best thing was being able to train with the guys again and have these insane jumps that I don't have at home. The riders' atmosphere was always good and it was an incredible experience to ride in front of such a big crowd. I really enjoyed tackling the big jumps and I truly hope there will be more slopestyle events for women soon.” – Patricia Druwen

Gemma Corbera performs a Backflip during Red Bull District Ride 2022 Best Trick in Nuremberg Germany on September 02 2022
Gemma Corbera's Backflip ©Wayne Reiche

“The atmosphere during the Red Bull District Ride was great between us. I love riding with the girls and hanging out together, we were supporting each other and pushing each other's levels the whole time. I've been dreaming about this event my whole life, and it's made me realize that I have to keep chasing my dreams. I hope for more events like this!” – Gemma Corbera

