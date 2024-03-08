Video: Women's Trail Building School in North Bend, Washington

Women want, and deserve, a place in the trail-building world. When we create space for them, they show up. Positive change starts with an invitation, education, and meaningful support.
On a sunny day in early February, Sturdy Bit*h Racing, organizers of the Sturdy Dirty Enduro, and Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance, joined forces to host a Women's Trail School in North Bend, WA. The purpose of the Trail School: To make bike trail building more approachable and provide a basis to learn the why and the how of what goes into creating fun, lasting trails to ride.
The day started out with classroom instruction where participants learned about things like soil composition, sustainable building practices, and what tools to use for the job. In the afternoon, we went out onto the trails at Raging River in Snoqualmie, WA to practice their new skills in the field.
The Sturdy B’s and Evergreen have been collaborating for over nine years, organizing monthly dig days that attract several dozen volunteers who lend their time and energy to the trails. Together the groups have helped maintain a multitude of trails in the area, as well as designing and building new trails such as the award-winning Canyon Creek Downhill (CCDH). The dig days have forged a strong community and creates an atmosphere that is fun and inviting for folks who are new to trail building.
|We work with Evergreen Trail Builders who are easy to approach, super welcoming and are able to answer questions while never making you feel like your work is undervalued.—Ady of Sturdy B Racing
Racers in the Sturdy Dirty Women's Enduro enjoy varied forest terrain on the 2.2 mile "spicy blue" CCDH trail. Photo: Matthew Mikaelian
Through a collaborative approach with Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance and Sturdy B Racing, CCDH was finished in 2020 and has become one of the most popular trails in the PNW. In 2022, the trail was awarded the "Outstanding Trail Award" by the Washington State Trails Coalition, recognizing the trail and partnership's important contribution to the regional riding community.
Sturdy Bitch Racing and Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance accept the 2022 Outstanding Trail Award Winner for CCDH.
|The community of women in mountain biking is growing. First, it started with getting more women on bikes and now it's about getting more women into trail building. Trails are the structure, the core of what builds community and connects us to the land. More women leading the charge on the trails brings their voices to the way we build, ride, and expand representation. Evergreen is thankful for having the Sturdy B's push the limits and inviting more women to the table." - Liz Lunderman, Cascades to Sound Development Lead.
Come dig with us at Evergreen!
You do not need experience, you have mentors and tools awaiting you. Stay connected on Evergreen’s Instagram
and Facebook
; and sign up for newsletters
for all the “braking news” in our MTB world.
Also check out Sturdy Dirty Enduro
to learn more about the women's enduro race and other upcoming events.
We are thankful to our amazing sponsors, evo, Georgetown Brewing, Fiveten, Transition, and Shredly for their sponsorship and support of the Sturdy Dirty and Evergreen dig days!