Video: Women's Trail Building School in North Bend, Washington

The community of women in mountain biking is growing. First, it started with getting more women on bikes and now it's about getting more women into trail building. Trails are the structure, the core of what builds community and connects us to the land. More women leading the charge on the trails brings their voices to the way we build, ride, and expand representation. Evergreen is thankful for having the Sturdy B's push the limits and inviting more women to the table." - Liz Lunderman, Cascades to Sound Development Lead.