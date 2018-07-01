Video: Work, Dig, Ride & Repeat

VIDEOS

Ajay Jones has taken a step back from racing to focus on building his new brand "LETSAVEW" but also to go back to building more local trails!

 Did he just clean his bike with a pressure washer? Shame on him! ;-)
 I care more about him pushing mongo than using the pressure washer...

