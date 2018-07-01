Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Video: Work, Dig, Ride & Repeat
Jul 1, 2018
by
CallumPhilpott
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Work, Dig, Ride, Repeat
by
CallumPhilpott
Add to Favorites
Added to Favorites
Views: 565
Faves:
3
Comments: 0
Ajay Jones has taken a step back from racing to focus on building his new brand "LETSAVEW" but also to go back to building more local trails!
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
First Impressions: Riding Shimano's New XTR Components
60370 views
Review: Guerrilla Gravity Smash
51788 views
Brand New Tech: The Sequence Downhill Bike - Crankworx Les Gets 2018
51283 views
Devinci Announces All-New Troy
50688 views
Video: Danny Hart Hits Warp Speed Down Champéry's World Champs Track
41536 views
Review: e*thirteen's New TRS Plus 12-Speed Upgrade Kit
40163 views
First Ride: 2019 Canyon Lux
34948 views
5 Men's Shoes Tested - 2018 Summer Gear Guide
33610 views
2 Comments
Score
Time
+ 4
Stokedonthis
(1 hours ago)
Did he just clean his bike with a pressure washer? Shame on him! ;-)
[Reply]
+ 4
CycloGoss
(47 mins ago)
I care more about him pushing mongo than using the pressure washer...
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.033748
Mobile Version of Website
2 Comments
Post a Comment