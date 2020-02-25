Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Working Out with a Pro Mountain Biker - Remy Metailler Shows Christina Chappetta His Gym Routine
Feb 25, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Remy Metailler takes Christina Chappetta through the workout that allows his body to stay in shape while riding at a top level every day.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Christina Chappetta
Remy Metailler
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Here's Your Single-Sided, Carbon Fiber DIY Linkage Fork
81149 views
First Ride: The New Ibis Ripmo V2 is Carbon AF
74073 views
Video: Clipless vs. Flat Pedals - The Pros and Cons of Both
58201 views
Pinkbike Poll: Could You Build Your Own Mountain Bike Frame?
43212 views
Throwback Thursday: Vintage John Tomac Footage From the Early 90s
38514 views
Randoms - iceBike 2020
35850 views
Review: Marin Rift Zone Carbon 2 - Modern Geometry for Maximum Fun
35545 views
Video: Phil Atwill Teases New Carbon Cube Downhill Bike at Pre-Season Testing in San Remo
32602 views
4 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
4
2
WAKIdesigns
(18 mins ago)
Here you go!
No weird stuff, just solid stuff with good form. Remy knows his stuff, check out his insta. He’s lean as hell and pulls 220 DL without belt and straps with excellent form.
BTW all the sht I have said in the past about lifting heavy, I take it back... I was wrong. It’s not to just lift heavy and exercise selection is far more complicated than that. Just like doing crossfit or hiit has low risk of injury Because you deal with low weights - it doesn’t. Even Yoga will fk your back up with you have bulging or herniated disc or some form of tendonitis.
Please do go to an actual power lifting coach to teach you technique and write you a program ( or add lifting to your program) with consideration to your age, physique and injury history.
I was wrong...
[Reply]
2
0
katdw
(1 mins ago)
Thanks to Pinkbike for bringing Christina on! Well spoken, honest and shreds on a bike. Just the right amount of information presented in this segment without getting overloaded. (appreciate the emphasis on getting a trainer to help with initial body position etc). Good to address the issue of previous injuries while working out as well. I think Chappetta is a great role model and am looking forward to seeing more segments with her in them!
[Reply]
2
0
RadBartTaylor
(10 mins ago)
Is it just me or does anybody else think she could out lift Remy? I wanna see her routine....
In all seriousness, good vid
[Reply]
1
1
enduro29jeff
(20 mins ago)
She squats
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007395
Mobile Version of Website
4 Comments
BTW all the sht I have said in the past about lifting heavy, I take it back... I was wrong. It’s not to just lift heavy and exercise selection is far more complicated than that. Just like doing crossfit or hiit has low risk of injury Because you deal with low weights - it doesn’t. Even Yoga will fk your back up with you have bulging or herniated disc or some form of tendonitis.
Please do go to an actual power lifting coach to teach you technique and write you a program ( or add lifting to your program) with consideration to your age, physique and injury history.
I was wrong...
In all seriousness, good vid
Post a Comment