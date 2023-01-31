Video: Workout With The Pros This Winter

Athletes : Lucas Cruz, Tegan Cruz, Gracey Hemstreet, Flo Espineira
Winters can feel long and time off the bike can feel even longer. To keep the fire burning and regain some of the strength lost over winter, and to be better prepared for spring riding, Christina Chappetta reached out to 4 professional riders in the enduro and downhill fields to see how they keep fit.
Tegan mid-row, working the back and upper body.
At the bottom of the seated squat, focusing on explosive power when going to stand.
Sure to add some power out of the start gates, Gracey shows us her banded deadlift with shoulder shrugs.
At the top of the lift, she then shrugs the shoulders to add tension to her upper body and says it helps with grip strength too.
Lucas shared quite the dynamic exercise! A traditional clean and front squat to start, but followed up with a roll out into a plank THEN pushups.
After incorporating explosive power with the clean, the added rollout makes the core tremble. And yes, that is a weighted vest he is wearing as if it wasn't hard enough.
Flo opted to show us some circuit moves that require little to no equipment at all, perfect for when on the road or feeling like a sweat in the living room. This one here is the tricep dip on your standard chair.
These hillclimbers were just a few moves that turned up the heat in the studio. This circuit is fun because you can smash through it as many times as your body will allow.
From cold and dark British Columbia, wishing you a strong and bright rest of your winter.
