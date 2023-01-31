Video: Workout With The Pros This Winter

Jan 31, 2023
by Christina Chappetta  

Winter Workouts with the Pros
With Christina Chappetta
Athletes : Lucas Cruz, Tegan Cruz, Gracey Hemstreet, Flo Espineira

Winters can feel long and time off the bike can feel even longer. To keep the fire burning and regain some of the strength lost over winter, and to be better prepared for spring riding, Christina Chappetta reached out to 4 professional riders in the enduro and downhill fields to see how they keep fit.


Tegan mid-row, working the back and upper body.
At the bottom of the seated squat, focusing on explosive power when going to stand.


Sure to add some power out of the start gates, Gracey shows us her banded deadlift with shoulder shrugs.
At the top of the lift, she then shrugs the shoulders to add tension to her upper body and says it helps with grip strength too.


Lucas shared quite the dynamic exercise! A traditional clean and front squat to start, but followed up with a roll out into a plank THEN pushups.
After incorporating explosive power with the clean, the added rollout makes the core tremble. And yes, that is a weighted vest he is wearing as if it wasn't hard enough.


Flo opted to show us some circuit moves that require little to no equipment at all, perfect for when on the road or feeling like a sweat in the living room. This one here is the tricep dip on your standard chair.
These hillclimbers were just a few moves that turned up the heat in the studio. This circuit is fun because you can smash through it as many times as your body will allow.

From cold and dark British Columbia, wishing you a strong and bright rest of your winter.


Posted In:
Videos Tutorials and Guides Christina Chappetta


33 Comments

  • 20 0
 Someone correct me if I'm wrong, but that way of doing those tricep dips isn't great for the shoulders as it causes internal rotation. I'm no PT/Doctor, but I do have a BMX background.
  • 22 0
 If you have a BMX background I don't see why you should be worried about injuries. You're essentially indestructible.
  • 5 0
 yep that hand placement stresses the rotator cuff
  • 2 0
 @anaughtymouse: Can't argue with that.
  • 10 0
 12oz curls while rewatcing bike park videos usually gets me through the long winters.
  • 6 0
 I've recently switched to 16oz curls, helps me tack on more mass.
  • 5 1
 Triceps not your biceps. You use your triceps alot more than your biceps when riding because they are essentially holding you up and they take all the big shocks. When you use your biceps while riding, you are using them mostly in release, not pulling. I'm afraid there aren't enough pictures in Tegan's demonstrations to show the proper technique, and a reckless Pinkbiker could injure their lower back.
  • 5 1
 I would highly suggest watching the video for more info there, particularly on Tegan's moves, and you might even see I put a nice little disclaimer in there to remind people to seek professional coaching if they're interested in learning proper techniques to stay safe.
  • 1 0
 @christinachappetta: This website conditions people to look at the pictures and go straight to the comments.
  • 2 0
 Nice one. I've found that improving my core strength has greatly reduced my lower back pain. Would like to hear more about what exercises can be done to improve strength in this area.
  • 2 0
 I watch a lot of videos online for "back fundamentals" and they have made a huge difference there!
  • 3 0
 @christinachappetta: if I watch videos will I get stronger too.
  • 1 0
 @fabwizard: osmosis
  • 6 1
 I'm ashamed to not see a single YEAH BUDDY LIGHT WEIGHT
  • 2 1
 AIN’T NOTHIN’ BUT A PEANUT

WOOOOOOO
  • 1 0
 Status: Arrested!
  • 2 1
 Yeah so if you really want to gain grip strength farmers walks are significantly more useful rather than shrugging a trap bar, conventional deadlifts also will help us mtbers with our slumpy shoulders. Props Tegan for showing seated squats. Im rather surprised kettle bell swings were shown, very dynamic involving back, forearms, quads, and hamstrings.
  • 1 0
 Ohhh Farmers Walks! i'm looking that up for sure haha we kept it pretty quick for # of moves otherwise we'd be here all day but I'm happy with the variety shown. I've never been one for kettle bell swings but I'm intrigued.
  • 3 0
 Would also recommend looking into the McGill "Big 3" for lower back exercises that help strengthen as well as reduce back pain.
  • 2 0
 Thank you! Will be looking that up for sure.
  • 1 0
 Flo's workout would benefit riders more than the other 2.
Not burning out is DH or Enduro is more important than the first pedal stroke off the line.
Props to flo for the correct hand position and form whilst doing mountain climbers (well half ones, get those knees to the elbows or right up inside them, fires the obliques beautifully).
Triceps with a dumbbell, kettlebell or band are better than with a chair.

Never marry a gym instructor, music is only ever a spin track, kettle bells track, circuits track, metafit track etc.
  • 1 0
 Sigh...there is no exercise movement that is uniquely harmful or risky.

"Moving “incorrectly” is not why people get hurt...Injuries are more commonly related to overuse and overloading. Those situations can be weeks or months in the making. Further, our feelings about those painful occurrences influence the severity of that pain and our trajectory as we recover. The way forward usually involves adjusting the exercises and loading, instead of ceasing to train."

www.instagram.com/p/CoBlDSMLDU7
  • 1 0
 When I started persuing calisthenic/gymnastic movements (muscle up, hanging wipers, parralel bar variations etc) into my normal gym routine I noticed one of the biggest performance shifts riding in a long time in 10+ years. I'm surprised I don't see many pros doing these movements and opt for routines that lack efficiency in forming dynamic strength - I really recommend having a shot.
  • 3 0
 Why is internal rotation of the shoulder a bad thing? It is a fundamental motion of the shoulder
  • 10 0
 If you rotate your shoulders it will lead to accelerated wear and you'll end up replacing them early. Best option - do not exercise and live forever.
  • 1 0
 @BenLow2019: No, if you don't train rotation of the shoulders, which is how the shoulder functions given it is a ball and socket joint, you will have shoulders that can't do shoulder things.
  • 2 0
 @hayden: I know it's hard to communicate sarcasm through this medium - I was joking.
  • 3 0
 I don't think it's necessarily bad if you strengthen the shoulder for that type of movement, but I think in terms of working out the triceps there are better workouts that don't have the potential to put that type of stress on your shoulders.
  • 2 0
 @BenLow2019: Sorry G, sarcasm radar was off
  • 3 0
 @BoobyHill: Yeah fully agree. If you are targeting the tricep for purposes of hypertrophy, an exercise like a cable press down, over head tricep extension with a db or cable or a JM Press would be better options
  • 1 0
 Wow! Totally didn’t notice there was a video, auto paused it. Read the article and thought it was weird…then realized there was a video.

Please feck off with the autoplay
  • 2 0
 Why is everyone talking about fitness in the the off season? Snow and mud dont stop a mountainbike.
  • 1 0
 I plan to focus on lower body, as that's the largest muscle group that is exacting the most fatigue (O2) on downhill sections.





