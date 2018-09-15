Video: World Championships at Home with Hiag Data NS Bikes Factory Racing

Slwomir shooting in to the finshbowl

Lutz hit the ground hard in practice, but he gives it a thumbs up!

Carian heading up for her first training run in the morning.

Noel going low!

Slawomir in the famous rock garden

Misty conditions on Friday morning

Dusty turns

Race run

Nearly a week has passed since the world champs in Lenzerheide. As it was our home World Champs it was quite special and the number of spectators who turned up was nuts! To have an event like this so close to home was truly amazing.We had quite a difficult season with a lot of bad luck, but we never gave up! It's times like this where a real team-effort shines through all the "bullshit". The goal for this World Champs was to deliver a great show to our home crowd and get a decent result heading into the offseason.Enjoy the video and a few impressions of the event.The Season is nearly over, and we are already excited for the next one! Stay tuned for some news soon. Thanks a lot, to alt the sponsors and fans who supported us through out the season! We couldn't do, what we do, without them!Cheers and have a great off-season!