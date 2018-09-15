VIDEOS

Video: World Championships at Home with Hiag Data NS Bikes Factory Racing

Sep 15, 2018
by HIAG-DATA- NS-Bikes-Factory  

Nearly a week has passed since the world champs in Lenzerheide. As it was our home World Champs it was quite special and the number of spectators who turned up was nuts! To have an event like this so close to home was truly amazing.

We had quite a difficult season with a lot of bad luck, but we never gave up! It's times like this where a real team-effort shines through all the "bullshit". The goal for this World Champs was to deliver a great show to our home crowd and get a decent result heading into the offseason.

Enjoy the video and a few impressions of the event.

photo by Sebastian Sterneman
Slwomir shooting in to the finshbowl

photo by Sebastian Sterneman
photo by Sebastian Sterneman
Lutz hit the ground hard in practice, but he gives it a thumbs up!

photo by Sebastian Sterneman
Carian heading up for her first training run in the morning.

photo by Sebastian Sterneman
Noel going low!

photo by Sebastian Sterneman
photo by Sebastian Sterneman

photo by Sebastian Sterneman
Slawomir in the famous rock garden

photo by Sebastian Sterneman
Misty conditions on Friday morning

photo by Sebastian Sterneman
Dusty turns

photo by Sebastian Sterneman
photo by Sebastian Sterneman

photo by Sebastian Sterneman
Race run

The Season is nearly over, and we are already excited for the next one! Stay tuned for some news soon. Thanks a lot, to alt the sponsors and fans who supported us through out the season! We couldn't do, what we do, without them!

Cheers and have a great off-season!

Video by Gzela.eu / All photos by Sebastian Sterneman

