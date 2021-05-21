Video: World Cup Champion Matt Walker Charges Down Fort William

Words: Madison

This weekend, Matt Walker should have been taking to the start gate with the number one plate at his home World Cup and the iconic venue of Fort William.Unfortunately, the pandemic had other plans but that didn’t stop Matt from heading to the Highlands to take on one of the toughest tracks in the world on its 20th anniversary. Ride with Matt as he follows in the bike tracks of greatness at the one and only Fort William.Take it away Matt, it’s time for your Home Run.Special thanks to the Nevis Range for letting us film at the track in challenging circumstances.