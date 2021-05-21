Video: World Cup Champion Matt Walker Charges Down Fort William

May 21, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Words: Madison

This weekend, Matt Walker should have been taking to the start gate with the number one plate at his home World Cup and the iconic venue of Fort William.


Unfortunately, the pandemic had other plans but that didn’t stop Matt from heading to the Highlands to take on one of the toughest tracks in the world on its 20th anniversary. Ride with Matt as he follows in the bike tracks of greatness at the one and only Fort William.


Take it away Matt, it’s time for your Home Run.

Special thanks to the Nevis Range for letting us film at the track in challenging circumstances.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Matt Walker


12 Comments

  • 10 2
 What happened to his custom painted giant?
  • 4 0
 I forgot this dude is a world cup champion! Brands sponsoring him arent taking full advantage of it and doing more cool stuff / content
Feel like I've seen way more of Reece Wilson this past year!
  • 4 0
 Forearms like Quagmire discovering online porn
  • 1 1
 much as I love hip hop, who ever thought the 'wiki wiki' of mixing and scratching would be an appropriate soundtrack to watching Matt Walkers fork working overtime, is taking the piss.
  • 2 0
 What was his time?
  • 1 0
 Kits are getting tighter all the time. He's haulin' though.
  • 1 0
 mtb needs more operatic pieces in edits. I wish it was the whole thing.
  • 1 0
 Elbows out kids.
  • 1 0
 Great video
  • 1 1
 ✈
  • 1 0
 What is this wizardry?
  • 1 1
 @dorkbike:
Off Course !

