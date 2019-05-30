Video: World Cup Prep with Neko Mulally, Dakotah Norton & Max Morgan in 'The American Dream'

"The American Dream"

Dak, Max, and Neko with their new helmets

We're extremely excited to be able to support these three as they lay it on the line this year. It's been amazing to personally watch the dedication, effort and calculated risk that goes into their sport, as well as the incredible combination of skill and commitment it takes to put it on the line and compete at the level all the guys on the world cup circuit have been pushing things to over the past few years. Also, no shame here, give our product a shot, it's dangerously good. — Phil Rooney - Newground CEO

Newground is a 5% ABV Hard Dutch Latte; A perfectly blended hard latte made in Holland with real coffee and Dutch cream. Made to EU standards (Non-GMO) with Natural Flavors and No B.S. we are launching with Café Latte and Chai Latte flavors, with Mocha and Salted Caramel being introduced in the spring of 2020. The Cafe Latte has caffeine which is naturally occurring from the real coffee used to make it, while the Chai Tea version is made with decaffeinated tea so as to provide an option for those not looking for an extra lift.

Max on the left, Dakotah on the right at the Windrock Tennessee National

Neko airing out the final step up at Windrock

Neko railing a turn in Maribor on the left and in Florida on the right, only 36 hours and 5,200 miles in between

Dakotah intently listening for the perfect cornering form, then putting that knowledge to use

, Follows Neko Mulally, Dakotah Norton, and Max Morgan through their downtime, training, and antics at home for the 2019 WC Season.Neko, Max and Dakotah all live and train together in North Carolina and Tennessee making this a natural fit for us at Newground Hard Dutch Latte, a local NC company, to support the boys and work on a bunch of fun media projects together throughout the 2019 season. Follow the guys through their adventures outside the circuit in this series produced by Jack Berg.Episode one recaps a trip down to Florida for some cross-training after the first World Cup. Watch as the boys head out to the beach for some "relaxation," hit up the local pump track, and are taught a lesson from the famed Millsaps Training Facility on how to go fast on a dirt bike.Our goal this year is to show a true, in depth view into what these athletes do when they aren't chasing the World Cup Downhill circuit. Keep an eye out for episode two where the boys head back to North Carolina for some training, trail riding, and local racing to get ready for Fort William!