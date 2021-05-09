Video: World Cup Racer Stefan Garlicki is Back After Breaking Both Hips

May 9, 2021
by Stefan Garlicki  

Stefan Garlicki may not be a household name, but he has come a long way from humble beginnings in South Africa. He has a background in motocross and then switched to downhill in 2010 at 20 years old. It took some time but slowly he started stacking the results with 2 national championship titles, multiple IXS cup wins, and establishing himself as a regular on the world cup circuit. 2017 was his best season, ending the year with 21st place at Val Di Sole, which is no easy feat, especially as a privateer. Unfortunately in 2018, the wheels fell off, and it's been a long road back.



A long course hold was needed this afternoon to airlift Stefan Garlicki from the hillside. After a long recovery from a broken femur last year it s a cruel twist of fate to see him hit the deck once again. Hoping for the best outcome for him this time.

bigquotesThe last 3 years have been the toughest of my life and I really thought I would never ride or race again at one point. I broke both of my hips in 2 separate accidents 11 months apart and apart from the 4 surgeries and the pain, I then dealt with depression, insomnia, drug withdrawal and panic attacks. It's been rough but finally I am back to myself and I am excited to share my journey with you.Stefan Garlicki


For 2021, Stefan has a new bike, new sponsors, and a new perspective. Follow along on
his Instagram.

