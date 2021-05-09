Video: World Cup Racer Stefan Garlicki is Back After Breaking Both Hips

The last 3 years have been the toughest of my life and I really thought I would never ride or race again at one point. I broke both of my hips in 2 separate accidents 11 months apart and apart from the 4 surgeries and the pain, I then dealt with depression, insomnia, drug withdrawal and panic attacks. It's been rough but finally I am back to myself and I am excited to share my journey with you. — Stefan Garlicki