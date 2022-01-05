close
Video: World Cup Racing & Water Sports with Phil Atwill in 'Here We Are'
Jan 5, 2022
by
Ben Winder
Episode 4 takes us from Morzine to Maribor where Soc has a go at his first World Cup. From there, we swing back round through Austria to watch Phil and Mal struggle at some water sports. Enjoy."
—
Phil Atwill
1
0
TommyNunchuck
(1 mins ago)
Pinkbike in 2022= YouTube
[Reply]
1
0
isaac22
(16 mins ago)
splash
[Reply]
2
0
colincolin
(9 mins ago)
shralp
[Reply]
