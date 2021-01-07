Video: World Cup XC Racer Vlad Dascalu Chases a Racing Drone

Jan 7, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesWatch what happened when MTB cross-country rider Vlad Dascălu trained with a racing drone as a partner on home trails in Romania.Red Bull TV


9 Comments

  • 1 0
 Paltinis, coborarea de la releu !!! Am recunoscut-o din primele secunde ! Whoo-hooo ! Sorry for the non-English language, got a little over-enthusiastic seeing trails near my hometown.
  • 1 0
 The trail he's on, it's usually ridden (at speed) with enduro or freeride bikes. Burning his way down (upwards as well) that trail, at that speed, on that bike - very impressive !
  • 1 1
 Pretty cool. How did they drone follow the trail? Was it a live pilot, a programmed flight, or a tracking drone that went in front of him? I don't know a ton about them...
  • 1 0
 Did you watch the whole thing? Theres a guy sitting in the tent with a remote control and some vr googles on so id say hes in control.
  • 1 0
 @drfunsocks: Thanks, completely missed that.
  • 1 0
 the drivers have headsets so they can see the view from the drone
  • 1 0
 Alternative title: "Racing Drone Patiently Slows Down so Professional Cyclist Can Keep Up"
  • 2 0
 The slow motion up the climbs was a little unnecessary.
  • 1 0
 Great meta drone footage

