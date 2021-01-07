Pinkbike.com
Video: World Cup XC Racer Vlad Dascalu Chases a Racing Drone
Jan 7, 2021
by
James Smurthwaite
Watch what happened when MTB cross-country rider Vlad Dascălu trained with a racing drone as a partner on home trails in Romania.
—
Red Bull TV
9 Comments
dilberteng
(15 mins ago)
Paltinis, coborarea de la releu !!! Am recunoscut-o din primele secunde ! Whoo-hooo ! Sorry for the non-English language, got a little over-enthusiastic seeing trails near my hometown.
[Reply]
1
0
dilberteng
(11 mins ago)
The trail he's on, it's usually ridden (at speed) with enduro or freeride bikes. Burning his way down (upwards as well) that trail, at that speed, on that bike - very impressive !
[Reply]
1
1
send-it-bro
(27 mins ago)
Pretty cool. How did they drone follow the trail? Was it a live pilot, a programmed flight, or a tracking drone that went in front of him? I don't know a ton about them...
[Reply]
1
0
drfunsocks
(14 mins ago)
Did you watch the whole thing? Theres a guy sitting in the tent with a remote control and some vr googles on so id say hes in control.
[Reply]
1
0
send-it-bro
(13 mins ago)
@drfunsocks
: Thanks, completely missed that.
[Reply]
1
0
dualcrownscottspark
(11 mins ago)
the drivers have headsets so they can see the view from the drone
[Reply]
1
0
mi-bike
(18 mins ago)
Alternative title: "Racing Drone Patiently Slows Down so Professional Cyclist Can Keep Up"
[Reply]
2
0
willdavidson9595
(7 mins ago)
The slow motion up the climbs was a little unnecessary.
[Reply]
1
0
chrod
(24 mins ago)
Great meta drone footage
[Reply]
