Video: World's First Backflip Superman Seatgrab Indy To Barspin

Sep 13, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Daniel Ruso has cemented his place in mtb history by landing the world's first Backflip Superman Seatgrab Indy To Barspin at Audi Nines in Germany. As you can see in the video above, the 22-year-old Austrian has already taken a few spills this week attempting a backflip triple bar spin but that didn't stop him picking himself up, dusting off and laying down this huge world's first.

bigquotesDaniel Ruso is an absolute animal. First Audi Nines for Austria's finest, first-ever Backflip Superman Seatgrab Indy to Barspin to ever be done on a hardtail!Audi Nines


bigquotes2019 is on! Hyped to get some stuff done this week. Have you seen this trick before? - flip SG indy to bars-Daniel Ruso

There's still plenty more to come from Audi Nines including the public contest day that will be on Sunday.

5 Comments

  • 5 0
 Crazy trick, certainly something I could never do however while it’s a World first am I the only one that feels that all these combo “firsts” don’t really seem that special anymore?
  • 1 0
 i agree 100% a full on new trick is far more exciting, but these are still impressive nonetheless
  • 3 0
 Maybe not as impressive in the sense of departure from previous firsts but more impressive in difficulty or derivative nature. Modern mathematicians can't all be Pythagoras, new proofs need to be developed that build on the accomplishments of previous generations and set new standards for those to come who will no doubt increment out their own firsts as well. Every new step forward is an individual's unique footprint in the sand along a beach with thousands of steps behind it.
  • 1 0
 No one saw - but I did the world's first, kangaroo hop to bogie crunch with handlebar reverse, pedal scrape and saddle whip off a drop. You might see it on Friday.
  • 1 0
 Throw a shrimp on the barbie for the karate kid Razz

