Video: World's First Backflip Superman Seatgrab Indy To Barspin

Daniel Ruso is an absolute animal. First Audi Nines for Austria's finest, first-ever Backflip Superman Seatgrab Indy to Barspin to ever be done on a hardtail! — Audi Nines

2019 is on! Hyped to get some stuff done this week. Have you seen this trick before? - flip SG indy to bars- — Daniel Ruso

Daniel Ruso has cemented his place in mtb history by landing the world's first Backflip Superman Seatgrab Indy To Barspin at Audi Nines in Germany. As you can see in the video above, the 22-year-old Austrian has already taken a few spills this week attempting a backflip triple bar spin but that didn't stop him picking himself up, dusting off and laying down this huge world's first.There's still plenty more to come from Audi Nines including the public contest day that will be on Sunday.