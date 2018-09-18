VIDEOS

Video: Wrapping Up The 2018 Season - The Syndicate, Episode 6

Sep 18, 2018
by Joe Bowman  

The Syndicate wraps up the 2018 World Cup season on a saturated track in La Bresse, then make their way to Lenzerheide for a shot at the rainbows.

Produced by Steel City Media.

MENTIONS: @SteelCityMedia / @santacruzbicycles


