Video: WTB Introduces CZR Carbon Wheels for Gravel & Mountain Bikes

Introducing CZR carbon wheels…



Fast and light CZR i23 gravel wheels are designed to minimize weight and maximize compliance on rough gravel roads, while CZR i30 are aggressive trail and enduro wheels built tough to endure whatever lies in their path.



What’s more, is that each and every wheel comes with our Ride With Confidence Guarantee. If you break a CZR while riding your bike, as long as you’re the original owner, we’ll send you a replacement for free. No exceptions. — WTB