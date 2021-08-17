Video: WTB Introduces CZR Carbon Wheels for Gravel & Mountain Bikes

WTB's new carbon wheels come with a lifetime warranty and are available in both 30mm and 23mm internal widths for enduro to gravel riding.
The i30 version is made for trail and enduro riding and starts at 1900g for the set, while the i23 version is primarily for gravel bikes and weighs in at just under 1400g.
WTB says the "strategically fortified" rim is burlier around the spoke holes where extra strength is needed, but slimmer in other areas to shave weight. According to the product page, WTB said the rims were tested by an independent third party during their development and proved to be 10% more impact resistant than their direct competition.
|Introducing CZR carbon wheels…
Fast and light CZR i23 gravel wheels are designed to minimize weight and maximize compliance on rough gravel roads, while CZR i30 are aggressive trail and enduro wheels built tough to endure whatever lies in their path.
What’s more, is that each and every wheel comes with our Ride With Confidence Guarantee. If you break a CZR while riding your bike, as long as you’re the original owner, we’ll send you a replacement for free. No exceptions.—WTB
Each version comes in just one wheel size: 700c for the i23 and 29" for the i30. Both offer multiple freehub body, rotor style, and spacing options.
Both the i23 and i30 wheelsets retail for $749.95 USD. Learn more at wtb.com
.
2 Comments
Nope. PB posted a review article earlier today with a MSRP of $1,600 for the wheelset, which is correct.
The front wheel is $750, and the rear is $850.
Either WTB is being very disingenuous or they need to proof their adverticles better.
Post a Comment