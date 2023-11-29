Video: Wyatt Harrington Confronts the Brutal Reality of World Cup Racing - Pinkbike Racing S2E3

Wyatt Harrington Confronts the Brutal Reality of World Cup RacingPinkbike Racing Season 2 Episode 3
Episode 3 follows young Canadian racer Wyatt Harrington as he navigates his first year of junior World Cup DH racing. From the lowest lows to the highest highs, Wyatt experiences first hand what it takes to become a professional athlete—and the toll it can take.
Partners
We're incredibly grateful to these sponsors who have embraced this project and the goal of the team. Pinkbike Racing's 2023 partners are: