Video: Wyatt Harrington Confronts the Brutal Reality of World Cup Racing - Pinkbike Racing S2E3

Nov 29, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  


Wyatt Harrington Confronts the Brutal Reality of World Cup Racing
Pinkbike Racing Season 2 Episode 3


Episode 3 follows young Canadian racer Wyatt Harrington as he navigates his first year of junior World Cup DH racing. From the lowest lows to the highest highs, Wyatt experiences first hand what it takes to become a professional athlete—and the toll it can take.


photo
The aftermath of Race 1.

photo
Wyatt loved the Val di Sole track.

photo
An emotional last race.




Partners

We're incredibly grateful to these sponsors who have embraced this project and the goal of the team. Pinkbike Racing's 2023 partners are:

Continental - Tires
Santa Cruz - Frames
Adidas Five Ten - Shoes
Shimano - Drivetrain & brakes
DHaRCO - Custom kits
iXS - Helmets, protection, & goggles
Deity - Cockpit & saddle
Reserve - Wheels
Manitou - Suspension
Cushcore - Tire inserts
Stan's NoTubes - Sealant
Gtechniq - Bike Care Products
Outside - Support
Pinkbike Racing 2023

Photography: Jack Tennyson
Video: Sleeper Co


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Pinkbike Originals Pinkbike Racing Continental Five Ten Santa Cruz Bicycles Shimano Ben Cathro Wyatt Harrington Downhill Racing


Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals avatar

Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,041 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Intra Drive's Combined Motor & Gearbox Fits Bikes Designed For Shimano EP8 [Updated on expanding into the aftermarket]
39436 views
Slack Randoms: String Drive Bikes, Hydraulic Press Crank Arm Tests, Peter Sagan's Finale Crash & More
39390 views
Review: Berd’s Hawk 30 Wheels Use String Spokes for Impressive Compliance
36480 views
KS Release LEV Circuit Wireless Dropper Seat Post
34494 views
7 Takeaways from the UCI's 2024 Rule Changes
34102 views
A Closer Look at Haven Mercer's Mechanical Automatic Transmission Concept
30575 views
Video: GT Factory Racing Says Goodbye in 'Shifting Gears'
30327 views
It Looks Like 'Snow Biking' Could Earn a Rainbow Jersey & UCI Ranking Points in 2024
27587 views

2 Comments
  • 4 0
 That was fantastic. An emotional ride with a good ending thankfully.
  • 1 0
 way to stick with it, that was great!







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.031629
Mobile Version of Website