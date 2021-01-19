Video: Wyn Masters & Ethan Craik Take a Tour of UK Riding Spots

The trip started at Rob's local trails in Puddletown, which they keep running year-round.



Wyn and Ethan made a new friend!

Not bad, good size in the Forest of Dean.

Getting in a few pump track laps before the sun went down in Bristol.

As winter in the UK set in, GT Factory Racing teammates, Wyn Masters and Ethan Craik linked up with GT Coalition shredder, Rob Webb to search out some good times while the weather and travel opportunities were all clear. The crew loaded up in the van for 2 days of shredding everything in their path. From steeps to skateparks, the boys made the most out of it!Filmed/Edited: Josh HarveyPhotos by: Mark Noble