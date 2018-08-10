Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Video: Wyn Masters & Joey Foresta Ride the New GT Fury
Aug 10, 2018
by
GT Bicycles
Follow
Following
Meet the 2019 GT Fury. Redesigned from the ground up. Factory Fast and F*@%ing Fun.
MENTIONS:
@GTBicycles
6 Comments
Score
Time
+ 2
fatduke
(34 mins ago)
I see it manuals but does it wheelie?
[Reply]
+ 1
macimecdufour
(30 mins ago)
Wyn would never promote a bike that doesn't!! Haha
[Reply]
+ 2
Vhailor
(19 mins ago)
*Obligatory looks «like a Session» comment*
I'll see myself out.
[Reply]
+ 1
jrm36
(13 mins ago)
Phew, thought I was going to have too.
[Reply]
+ 1
NYShred
(8 mins ago)
Siiiiick - whats the track name/artist? Sounds like El-P from RTJ
[Reply]
+ 1
MorganBH
(5 mins ago)
No filler, pretty rad.
[Reply]
Post a Comment