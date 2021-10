Video: Wyn Masters & Chris Akrigg Unleashed on UK Trails

Wyn's Force Carbon Setup

Size: Large

Fork: Fox 38 170mm

Air pressure: 105 psi

HSR: 6, LSR: 6, HSC: 7, LSC: 12

Volume spacers: 2

Rear Shock: Fox X2 Air

Air pressure:185 psi

HSR: 5, LSR: 14, HSC: 9, LSC: 17

Volume spacers: 2

Chain: Shimano XTR 12spd

Cranks: Shimano XTR 165mm

Bottom Bracket: Shimano XTR

Pedals: Shimano Saint

Rear derailleur: Shimano XTR 12Spd

Shifters: Shimano Xtr

Rims: Stans Flow EX3

Tires: Michelin Wild Enduro Fr Racing line

Hubs: Stans

Brakes: Shimano Saint

Handlebar: OneUp Carbon 35mm rise

Stem: OneUp 50mm

Grips: ODI Elite Pro

Headset: -0.5 angleset

Saddle: Fabric Scoop Flat

Seat Post: Fox Transfer 175mm

Chris' Force Carbon Setup

Size: Large

Fork: EXT- ERA

Rear Shock:EXT - STORIA Loc V3

Air pressure: 75-400 spring

Chain: Shimano 12 speed

Cranks: Shimano XT 170mm

Bottom Bracket: Shimano XT

Pedals: Shimano XT

Rear derailleur: Shimano XT

Shifters: Shimano XT

Rims: Industry nine 305

Tires: Schwalbe Magic Marys Super Grav Ultra Soft 2.4

Hubs: Industry Nine

Brakes: Shimano XT 2 pot

Handlebar: Renthal Fatbar 35. 20mm rise .width 800mm

Stem: Renthal Apex stem 50mm

Grips: Renthal push on Ultra tacky

Headset: Pro

Saddle: Fabric

Seat Post: Pro



An unlikely duo; Wyn Masters and Chris Akrigg have completely different and unique riding styles. Wyn comes from a DH and Enduro background whereas Chris cut his teeth in the world of Trials. They do have one very important thing in common though, they both know how to have fun on a bike! The two met up in South Wales to unleash their creative brands of riding on the all-new Force Carbon.Film/Edited: Last Light CinemaPhotography: Ian LeanStay tuned as we unleashed full rider segments from Noga Korem, Martin Maes, Eliott Lapotre, Wyn Masters, Jess Blewitt, Chris Akrigg, Brage Vestavik, Ethan Donohoe and Trevor Burke on the new GT Force Carbon each week.Watch all of the Force, Unleashed videos here View the Force Carbon lineup here.