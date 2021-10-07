Video: Wyn Masters & Chris Akrigg Unleashed on UK Trails

An unlikely duo; Wyn Masters and Chris Akrigg have completely different and unique riding styles. Wyn comes from a DH and Enduro background whereas Chris cut his teeth in the world of Trials. They do have one very important thing in common though, they both know how to have fun on a bike! The two met up in South Wales to unleash their creative brands of riding on the all-new Force Carbon.
Wyn's Force Carbon Setup
Size: Large
Fork: Fox 38 170mm
Air pressure: 105 psi
HSR: 6, LSR: 6, HSC: 7, LSC: 12
Volume spacers: 2
Rear Shock: Fox X2 Air
Air pressure:185 psi
HSR: 5, LSR: 14, HSC: 9, LSC: 17
Volume spacers: 2
Chain: Shimano XTR 12spd
Cranks: Shimano XTR 165mm
Bottom Bracket: Shimano XTR
Pedals: Shimano Saint
Rear derailleur: Shimano XTR 12Spd
Shifters: Shimano Xtr
Rims: Stans Flow EX3
Tires: Michelin Wild Enduro Fr Racing line
Hubs: Stans
Brakes: Shimano Saint
Handlebar: OneUp Carbon 35mm rise
Stem: OneUp 50mm
Grips: ODI Elite Pro
Headset: -0.5 angleset
Saddle: Fabric Scoop Flat
Seat Post: Fox Transfer 175mm
Chris' Force Carbon Setup
Size: Large
Fork: EXT- ERA
Rear Shock:EXT - STORIA Loc V3
Air pressure: 75-400 spring
Chain: Shimano 12 speed
Cranks: Shimano XT 170mm
Bottom Bracket: Shimano XT
Pedals: Shimano XT
Rear derailleur: Shimano XT
Shifters: Shimano XT
Rims: Industry nine 305
Tires: Schwalbe Magic Marys Super Grav Ultra Soft 2.4
Hubs: Industry Nine
Brakes: Shimano XT 2 pot
Handlebar: Renthal Fatbar 35. 20mm rise .width 800mm
Stem: Renthal Apex stem 50mm
Grips: Renthal push on Ultra tacky
Headset: Pro
Saddle: Fabric
Seat Post: Pro
Film/Edited: Last Light Cinema
Photography: Ian Lean
Stay tuned as we unleashed full rider segments from Noga Korem, Martin Maes, Eliott Lapotre, Wyn Masters, Jess Blewitt, Chris Akrigg, Brage Vestavik, Ethan Donohoe and Trevor Burke on the new GT Force Carbon each week.
