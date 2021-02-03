Video: Wyn Masters Catches Up with Yoann Barelli to Discuss the Grim Donut, Bike Designs, Garbage Collection & More

Feb 3, 2021
by Wyn Masters  


Was great to catch up again with my friend and the wild man that is Yoann Barelli my first two time guest for Wyn or Lose Podcast, to discuss what he learnt about bike geometry and design from riding the Grim Donut and his recent move to Guerrilla Gravity Bikes, also his garbage clean ups and then dig in to the dark topic of doping for a moment, and finally touch on how he sees the sport and sponsorship model currently.

You can find the full audio podcast here on Apple or Spotify




Wyn or Lose podcast logo


Posted In:
Podcasts Videos Wyn Masters Yoann Barelli


3 Comments

  • 1 1
 Yoann is such a cool dude.
  • 1 0
 Nice !

