Video: Wyn Masters Gets Loose with his eMTB on Frozen UK Trails

This week has been the best week for riding for me so far this (and also my first) UK winter, the mud froze making for fast tracks, sometimes slick but way better than having to clean everything post-ride, here's a session out on the eForce making the most of those conditions.Think what you like about Ebikes but I have been loving mine this winter it gets me out riding in all conditions and I see them even as a good training tool for DH as you can maximise the riding time its also a heavier bike than DH bike too, therefore its definitely been my favorite bike in the shed this winter.Video: Tom Baker OwensPhoto: Brett Shelfer