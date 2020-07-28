Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Wyn Masters, Martin Maes and Ethan Craik Rip it up in Les Orres
Jul 28, 2020
by
GT Bicycles
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
With race season finally maybe hopefully on the horizon, GTFR athletes Wyn Masters, Martin Maes, and Ethan Craik head to Les Orres, France, to re-connect, ride bikes and, have some good times together.
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
GT
Ethan Craik
Martin Maes
Wyn Masters
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Match the Rider to these 45 Custom DH Bikes
127031 views
Check Out: 16 New Hardtails for 2020
84554 views
Spotted: Does Norco's New DH Bike Use Flex Stays?
64663 views
Welcome to the 2020 Pinkbike Field Test - Cross-Country Bike Edition
54183 views
Super Lightweight Components From XC Race Bikes
50311 views
Bontrager Release BITS Integrated Stem Tool System
45028 views
YT Releases New High End Specs of Capra and Decoy
35562 views
Spot Announces New Mayhem 130 and 150
34452 views
0 Comments
Score
Time
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.006776
Mobile Version of Website
0 Comments
Post a Comment