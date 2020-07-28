Video: Wyn Masters, Martin Maes and Ethan Craik Rip it up in Les Orres

Jul 28, 2020
by GT Bicycles  

With race season finally maybe hopefully on the horizon, GTFR athletes Wyn Masters, Martin Maes, and Ethan Craik head to Les Orres, France, to re-connect, ride bikes and, have some good times together.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos GT Ethan Craik Martin Maes Wyn Masters


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Match the Rider to these 45 Custom DH Bikes
127031 views
Check Out: 16 New Hardtails for 2020
84554 views
Spotted: Does Norco's New DH Bike Use Flex Stays?
64663 views
Welcome to the 2020 Pinkbike Field Test - Cross-Country Bike Edition
54183 views
Super Lightweight Components From XC Race Bikes
50311 views
Bontrager Release BITS Integrated Stem Tool System
45028 views
YT Releases New High End Specs of Capra and Decoy
35562 views
Spot Announces New Mayhem 130 and 150
34452 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.006776
Mobile Version of Website