Video: Wyn Masters' Privateer Project Episode 2 with Taylor Vernon

In the latest episode of the Privateer Project, Wyn Masters gives an update on his injury sustained in Lenzerheide and dives into what he's been doing to offer as much support as possible to riders chasing their World Cup dreams.Then, it's on to DH World Cup Rd. 2 in Leogang, where Taylor Vernon joins the team. Taylor is a vet to the sport, spending his younger years on factory teams, including GT. The 26-year-old rider from Wales is supported mostly by his dad, Jason, who travels, wrenches, and helps in any way necessary.Video: Louis Citadelle