Video: Wyn Masters' Privateer Project Episode 3 with Ian Guionnet and Luke Mumford

Dec 2, 2023
by GT Bicycles  

Words: GT Bicycles
Film/Edit: Louis Citadelle

The Privateer Project is back! We take you back to the 3rd round of this year's Downhill World Cup series in Val Di Sole for a drama filled weekend with Ian Guionnet. Ian was selected for the Privateer Project after getting 33rd place in Leogang with only his father for race support. However, a string of crashes keeps him from racing in racing in Val Di Sole.

With Ian's absence, Wyn elects to get behind Luke Mumford - a speed hungry privateer from the UK. Giving Luke a taste of factory level support for the last half of the week in Italy helps him land a solid result despite having an off before his race run.

This episode may have been cut a bit short due to injury, but stay tuned for plenty more Privateer Project content to come in the weeks ahead with more in-depth coverage of the privateers struggle to make it to the next level.

1 Comment
  • 1 0
 Love how Wyn helps out the privateers. Problem is it worked so well GT decided all its riders could be privateers moving forward.







