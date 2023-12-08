Video: Wyn Masters' Privateer Project Episode 4 with Dani Castellanos

Wyn and team take in young Spaniard Dani Castellanos for World Champs in Fort William! This week's Privateer selection is a young, adrenaline-fueled downhill racer from Madrid who has dedicated himself to racing bikes from a young age. Another father-son duo chasing the downhill racing dream - will a brand new Fury Carbon and factory level support be the difference maker for Dani?
I used to race against Chus, his father, back in the day (although he was waaaay faster and more skilled than me).
Has Dani still got another year in Junior??