Video: Wyn Masters' Privateer Project Episode 4 with Dani Castellanos

Words: GT Bicycles

Video: Louis Citadelle

Wyn and team take in young Spaniard Dani Castellanos for World Champs in Fort William! This week's Privateer selection is a young, adrenaline-fueled downhill racer from Madrid who has dedicated himself to racing bikes from a young age. Another father-son duo chasing the downhill racing dream - will a brand new Fury Carbon and factory level support be the difference maker for Dani?