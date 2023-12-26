Video: Wyn Masters' Privateer Project Episode 5 with Joshy Frotha

Words: GT Bicycles

Video: Louis Citadelle

A wildcard selection lands the frothing young Australian aboard the Privateer Project for Vallnord! This week's Episode of the Privateer Project features Joshy "Frotha" Anslow, who Wyn describes as "the most stoked man at the races". After leaving school at 15 years old, Frotha has been working as an apprentice refrigeration mechanic to save money to come race world cups in Europe. Given a new set of teammates, factory support, and a brand new GT Fury Carbon - will Frotha find new levels in his racing?Video: Louis Citadelle