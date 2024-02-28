Video: Wyn Masters' Privateer Project Episode 6 with Connor Finnis

Feb 28, 2024
by GT Bicycles  

Words: GT Bicycles
Video: Louis Citadelle

We’re back with more Privateer Project content from 2023 to cure the off-season blues! Episode 6 of Wyn’s Privateer Project takes you back to Loudenvielle, where the racers ripped into a fresh track in the heart of the French Pyrenees. Wyn and the GT team bring on South African downhill racer Connor Finnis for the week, after managing an impressive 24th place in finals of the prior round at Pal Arinsal. Living in Durban, South Africa, Connor dedicates his summers to traveling to European World Cups by van while wrenching his own bike. Get to know Connor as he chases the dream to Loudenvielle and gets a taste of factory support!

