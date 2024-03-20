Video: Wyn Masters' Privateer Project Episode 7 with Christopher Philogene

Words: GT Bicycles

Video: Louis Citadelle

Wyn and the team take you back to the 6th round of World Cup DH in Les Gets, where they introduce South African racer Christopher Philogene to the Privateer Project after two solid results earlier in the season. Christopher and his brother Jono have had to forge their own path, creating their own program to support and push each other to compete with the worlds fastest. Nestled in the heart of the French Alps, Les Gets offers a ripping track for Christopher to chase the dream. Watch as Christopher gives his all at the last European WC DH race of 2023.