Video: Wyn Masters' Privateer Project Episode 9 with Kale Cushman in Mont-Sainte-Anne

Apr 3, 2024
by GT Bicycles  


Words: GT Bicycles
Video: Louis Citadelle

The final episode of the first season of the Privateer Project brings us back to Mont-Sainte-Anne for the last World Cup DH race of the year, where Wyn and the team brought on upcoming USDH talent Kale Cushman. After the junior rider landed a top 5 result at her second World Cup race in Snowshoe, Kale proved she can compete at the highest level. While she works hard off the track to support her racing, emergencies like a damaged frame at Snowshoe can always arise. With a brand-new Fury Carbon frame and the support of the GT Factory Racing team, watch how Kale brings her new-school speed to the classic Canadian downhill track in MSA.

That's a wrap on the first season of Wyn's Privateer Project, but we're stoked to keep the Good Times Rollin' for 2024! We'll see you soon!

1 Comment
  • 1 0
 my two favourite greens man! Kale & Kush







