Video: Wyn Masters' RAD Tribute
May 19, 2022
by
Wyn Masters
Follow
Following
When GT sent me the RAD series 29 bike I had to make a little tribute to the movie that inspired many so here's my best Cru Jones impersonation!
Featuring Andy Lehmann as Stuntman and Boris Kerr as Policeman.
Video by Craik Media.
Videos
GT
Wyn Masters
4 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
1
0
Chickenwithshovel
(26 mins ago)
Much fun. Tit quite suits Bernard too
[Reply]
1
0
bashhard
(9 hours ago)
Love it!
[Reply]
1
0
styriabeef
(13 mins ago)
Rad!
[Reply]
1
0
Ed-Cutlip
(13 mins ago)
That was RAD...
[Reply]
