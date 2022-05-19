Video: Wyn Masters' RAD Tribute

May 19, 2022
by Wyn Masters  

When GT sent me the RAD series 29 bike I had to make a little tribute to the movie that inspired many so here's my best Cru Jones impersonation!


Featuring Andy Lehmann as Stuntman and Boris Kerr as Policeman.


Video by Craik Media.

Posted In:
Videos GT Wyn Masters


4 Comments

  • 1 0
 Much fun. Tit quite suits Bernard too
  • 1 0
 Love it!
  • 1 0
 Rad!
  • 1 0
 That was RAD...





