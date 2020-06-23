Video: Wyn Masters Rides Bike Park on a 1997 GT LTS in 'LTS vs. LTS'

I managed to find what was my dream bike back when I first started riding, a 1997 GT LTS, on eBay and then took it to the bike park to find out for myself just how much bikes have changed in the past 23 years and compare it to my 2020 GT Force which also uses the LTS Platform and hence this is LTS VS LTS.While the old LTS was a little scary to ride, I still had fun on it and now have a whole new respect for the guys and girls that sent it racing on them back in the day!