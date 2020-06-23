Video: Wyn Masters Rides Bike Park on a 1997 GT LTS in 'LTS vs. LTS'

Jun 23, 2020
by Wyn Masters  


I managed to find what was my dream bike back when I first started riding, a 1997 GT LTS, on eBay and then took it to the bike park to find out for myself just how much bikes have changed in the past 23 years and compare it to my 2020 GT Force which also uses the LTS Platform and hence this is LTS VS LTS.





While the old LTS was a little scary to ride, I still had fun on it and now have a whole new respect for the guys and girls that sent it racing on them back in the day!

Videos Riding Videos GT Wyn Masters


4 Comments

  • 17 0
 I hate this video because it makes it abundantly clear it's the rider not the bike.
  • 1 0
 Wyn could likely beat me down any trail on a uni-cycle Wink ...it's funny how big he looks on that old LTS compared to the Force
  • 3 0
 I remember wanting one of those LTS too. This is the one you wanted though:

www.google.com/url?sa=i&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pinterest.com%2Fpin%2F420594052673911046%2F&psig=AOvVaw08c5rO_w4Ftg4L7ylXSSu8&ust=1593036901134000&source=images&cd=vfe&ved=0CAIQjRxqFwoTCIiu74b7mOoCFQAAAAAdAAAAABAN

Even today, Alu lugged Carbon tubes is drool worthy, and 21 years old.
  • 2 0
 Ahh memories, that head tube angle and that bike almost killed me way back in Banff. They named the rock on the trail I bounced off "Neck Rock" after my accident and three week recovery, my neck still clicks funny to this day. Don't laugh the rock above that one was named "Femur Rock"!

Post a Comment



