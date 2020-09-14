Video: Wyn Masters Searches for Creative Bike Park Gaps

Sep 14, 2020
by Wyn Masters  


I headed to Bike Republic Sölden for a day to find a few gaps, Here is what I found!

Photo By Rudi Wyhlidal


Video and edit by Nikolaj Juhlsen
Music by Fright Eye
https://soundcloud.com/fright-eye/bel...
IG: @fright_eye
Photo By Rudi Wyhlidal

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Wyn Masters


1 Comment

  • 2 0
 That awesome lil portable ramp thing has been getting one hell of a workout this year.

