Video: Wyn Masters Searches for Creative Bike Park Gaps
Sep 14, 2020
by
Wyn Masters
I headed to Bike Republic Sölden for a day to find a few gaps, Here is what I found!
Video and edit by Nikolaj Juhlsen
Music by Fright Eye
https://soundcloud.com/fright-eye/bel...
IG: @fright_eye
Photo By Rudi Wyhlidal
Videos
Riding Videos
Wyn Masters
mudcycles
(15 hours ago)
That awesome lil portable ramp thing has been getting one hell of a workout this year.
[Reply]
