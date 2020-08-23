Video: Wyn Masters Sends Creative Gaps in Berlin

Aug 22, 2020
by Wyn Masters  


So with a day to spend riding around the city of Berlin in search of some gaps to send this is what I found, along with of course a few wheelies too.



Photos and video by Rick Schubert
Edit by Jules Bellot

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Wyn Masters


Must Read This Week
Updated With Video: Forbidden Bike Company's New Longer Travel Bike
70158 views
Classified's Wireless Internally-Geared Hub Increases 1x Drivetrain Range by 45%, Doubles the Number of Gears
63306 views
Field Test: 2021 Specialized Epic EVO S-Works - The Most Versatile
48858 views
Field Test: Revel Ranger - It Just Wants to Party
43432 views
Sam Hill to Sit Out 2020 EWS Season Due to COVID Risk
43102 views
2021 Mondraker Podium - The World's Lightest Production XC Hardtail?
36648 views
Greg Minnaar and Jason Marsh End Successful Partnership After 8 Years and 28 World Cup Podiums
35995 views
Kellys' New Theos eMTB Has a Robot-Built Carbon/Steel Thermoplastic Frame
35969 views

2 Comments

  • 5 0
 No front wheels harmed making this video.
  • 1 0
 Always awesome fun riding.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008442
Mobile Version of Website