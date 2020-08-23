Pinkbike.com
Video: Wyn Masters Sends Creative Gaps in Berlin
Aug 22, 2020
by
Wyn Masters
So with a day to spend riding around the city of Berlin in search of some gaps to send this is what I found, along with of course a few wheelies too.
Photos and video by Rick Schubert
Edit by Jules Bellot
Videos
Riding Videos
Wyn Masters
2 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
5
0
nyhc00
(53 mins ago)
No front wheels harmed making this video.
[Reply]
1
0
PaulieAU
(19 mins ago)
Always awesome fun riding.
[Reply]
