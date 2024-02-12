Video: Wyn Masters Signs for iXS & Shreds with Sam Blenkinsop in Welcome Edit

Super stoked to join the iXS family and become part of a brand that shares the same vision as myself, in helping develop talent through their race series. I’ve been racing the iXS Downhill Cups since I began racing in Europe and to now go full circle and ride for them is something special for sure. It's also pretty cool to finally be teammates with Sam Blenkinsop aka Jason, probably one of my best friends and also someone I’ve ridden with all my life. I'm really looking forward to doing some great stuff all together! — Wyn Masters