Video: Wyn Masters Signs for iXS & Shreds with Sam Blenkinsop in Welcome Edit

We are mad stoked that Wyn is joining our athlete roster from 2024 on. He’s more than a very talented bike rider. He shares the same vision of the downhill sport as we do. Supporting upcoming riders in their racing career is part of our both DNA. In this welcome edit, Sam Blenkinsop and Wyn Masters head out for a ride. The two friends have known each other for years, and we couldn’t be happier to have both on our team.
Pascal Haff, the Managing Director at iXS, says:
|We couldn’t be happier to welcome Wyn Masters to our iXS Family. We all share a passion for our beloved sport and Wyn will be way more than a great athlete. His passion to support upcoming riders and privateers matches perfectly with our values and our commitment at the iXS Downhill Cup. Even though the official partnership just starts now, we already have a great history with Wyn participating in our races and organizing the legendary 'Not a race, race' during the COVID pandemic.—Pascal Haff, the Managing Director at iXS
Wyn Masters shared his excitement about the partnership, saying:
|Super stoked to join the iXS family and become part of a brand that shares the same vision as myself, in helping develop talent through their race series. I’ve been racing the iXS Downhill Cups since I began racing in Europe and to now go full circle and ride for them is something special for sure. It's also pretty cool to finally be teammates with Sam Blenkinsop aka Jason, probably one of my best friends and also someone I’ve ridden with all my life. I'm really looking forward to doing some great stuff all together!—Wyn Masters
iXS wants to support Wyn's commitment to nurturing young talent and growing the sport even further by giving more riders the chance to fulfill their dreams and make their way up to the top. Wyn will continue his privateer program and we are stoked to be a part of it and develop it even further together.
