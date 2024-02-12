Video: Wyn Masters Signs for iXS & Shreds with Sam Blenkinsop in Welcome Edit

Feb 12, 2024
by iXS  

PRESS RELEASE: iXS

We are mad stoked that Wyn is joining our athlete roster from 2024 on. He’s more than a very talented bike rider. He shares the same vision of the downhill sport as we do. Supporting upcoming riders in their racing career is part of our both DNA. In this welcome edit, Sam Blenkinsop and Wyn Masters head out for a ride. The two friends have known each other for years, and we couldn’t be happier to have both on our team.

Welcome to the iXS Family Wyn – we are stoked to have you on board!

Pascal Haff, the Managing Director at iXS, says:

bigquotesWe couldn’t be happier to welcome Wyn Masters to our iXS Family. We all share a passion for our beloved sport and Wyn will be way more than a great athlete. His passion to support upcoming riders and privateers matches perfectly with our values and our commitment at the iXS Downhill Cup. Even though the official partnership just starts now, we already have a great history with Wyn participating in our races and organizing the legendary 'Not a race, race' during the COVID pandemic.Pascal Haff, the Managing Director at iXS

Wyn not only knows how to ride a bike, he’s also a great spokesman for the sport and supports the next generation of riders on their way to the top.

Wyn Masters shared his excitement about the partnership, saying:

bigquotesSuper stoked to join the iXS family and become part of a brand that shares the same vision as myself, in helping develop talent through their race series. I’ve been racing the iXS Downhill Cups since I began racing in Europe and to now go full circle and ride for them is something special for sure. It's also pretty cool to finally be teammates with Sam Blenkinsop aka Jason, probably one of my best friends and also someone I’ve ridden with all my life. I'm really looking forward to doing some great stuff all together!Wyn Masters

Blenki and Wyn have known each other for years and now both are part of the iXS family.

iXS wants to support Wyn's commitment to nurturing young talent and growing the sport even further by giving more riders the chance to fulfill their dreams and make their way up to the top. Wyn will continue his privateer program and we are stoked to be a part of it and develop it even further together.

You want to learn more about the iXS Downhill Cup? Just a couple weeks ago iXS released a video about the importance of the race series.

