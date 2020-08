It was great to chat with the 2018 World Cup Downhill overall champion and 2019 World Cup runner up Amaury Pierron, Amaury has made an impressive rise to the top of the sport, but not without plenty of hurdles and some adversity along the way, he credits this for helping him to have strong mind and also to enjoy all the moments along the way and enjoy the sport for the fun of it also.Full audio podcast available here on Apple or here on Spotify