Video: Wyn Masters Speaks to Michael Kolar on Racing Alongside Peter Sagan & Moving from Road Cycling to Enduro

It was great to have Michael Kolar on for Episode 9 of the 'Wyn or Lose Podcast' here is part of our chat, he was a World Tour road cyclist and raced several years alongside Peter Sagan as a domestique before finishing up his racing career at the end of 2018 to manage the VIP program for his Bora Hansgrohe team, and chase his new goal of becoming an Enduro World Series MTB racer. Here we discuss his journey as a pro and how the transition to MTB is going for him, and what life was like as World tour level cyclist. And finally how he is trying to convince Peter Sagan to do some EWS races when he has finished his road career.
Full podcast available here for Apple
or Spotify
1 Comment
Post a Comment