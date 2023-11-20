Video: Wyn Masters Takes a Look at the Red Bull Hardline Maydena Course Build

Nov 20, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesWyn heads to Tasmania to check out how the Red Bull Hardline course build is going down at Maydena Bike Park!

Video by Ryan Finlay Wyn TV


7 Comments
  • 5 0
 Love this new series from redbull. like crankworx but ... harder? Keep up the great work wyn your content is amazing, almost like the australian cricket team...
  • 6 0
 Cheers I'll stick with the kiwi cricket team
  • 3 0
 If they want to make it proper hard they should have an area of soft sand to ride through.
  • 2 0
 Go big…
  • 1 0
 Go *B*I*G*...
  • 1 0
 Life's too short not to go big, gotta go big!
  • 2 0
 Christ on a bendy bus







