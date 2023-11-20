Watch
Video: Wyn Masters Takes a Look at the Red Bull Hardline Maydena Course Build
Nov 20, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
7 Comments
Wyn heads to Tasmania to check out how the Red Bull Hardline course build is going down at Maydena Bike Park!
Video by Ryan Finlay
—
Wyn TV
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
Wyn Masters
Hardline
Hardline 2024
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,843 articles
7 Comments
Score
Time
5
0
JudahWhite
(55 mins ago)
Love this new series from redbull. like crankworx but ... harder? Keep up the great work wyn your content is amazing, almost like the australian cricket team...
[Reply]
6
0
wynmasters
(49 mins ago)
Cheers I'll stick with the kiwi cricket team
[Reply]
3
0
bigtim
(28 mins ago)
If they want to make it proper hard they should have an area of soft sand to ride through.
[Reply]
2
0
dh-corn
(1 hours ago)
Go big…
[Reply]
1
0
bigtim
(29 mins ago)
Go *B*I*G*...
[Reply]
1
0
winko
(14 mins ago)
Life's too short not to go big, gotta go big!
[Reply]
2
0
boozed
(31 mins ago)
Christ on a bendy bus
[Reply]
