Video: One Week in Paradise with Wyn, TMac, Noga, & More - GT's Spoke Tales at Crankworx

Well that's one way to kick off Crankworx - Second place for Noga Korem in the EWS!

Second alternate rider Tom Isted looked very comfortable on the Red Bull Joyride course. No luck getting an entry this year but he's working hard to make sure that he is locked and loaded next year.

TMac always has time to throw a bike sideways, with mega style at that.

Edit by Last Light Cinema

Photos by Sven Martin

Good time brought to you by GT athletes:

Wyn Masters

Noga Korem

Rachel Strait

Tyler McCaul

Skills With Phil

Tom Isted

Ian Morrison

Trevor Burke

Simmone Lyons

Dylan Conte

Adam Robbins

Clair Sick

Jake Snow



Party laps, mega trains, racing, big hits, and bigger whips. Wyn, Noga, Skills WIth Phil, TMac, Tom Isted, Joey Gough, Rachel Strait and a bunch of GT Coalition crew all press the send button together for Crankworx Whistler 2019.