Video: One Week in Paradise with Wyn, TMac, Noga, & More - GT's Spoke Tales at Crankworx

Sep 3, 2019
by GT Bicycles  


Party laps, mega trains, racing, big hits, and bigger whips. Wyn, Noga, Skills WIth Phil, TMac, Tom Isted, Joey Gough, Rachel Strait and a bunch of GT Coalition crew all press the send button together for Crankworx Whistler 2019.

Well that's one way to kick off Crankworx - Second place for Noga Korem in the EWS!


Second alternate rider Tom Isted looked very comfortable on the Red Bull Joyride course. No luck getting an entry this year but he's working hard to make sure that he is locked and loaded next year.

TMac always has time to throw a bike sideways, with mega style at that.

Edit by Last Light Cinema
Photos by Sven Martin
Good time brought to you by GT athletes:
Wyn Masters
Noga Korem
Rachel Strait
Tyler McCaul
Skills With Phil
Tom Isted
Ian Morrison
Trevor Burke
Simmone Lyons
Dylan Conte
Adam Robbins
Clair Sick
Jake Snow


1 Comment

  • 3 0
 Yeah Phil!

