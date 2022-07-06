Watch
Video: Wyn TV - Lenzerhiede World Cup DH Trackwalk
Jul 6, 2022
by
GT Bicycles
Follow
Following
It's the 4th round of the DH World Cup in Lenzerheide, Switzerland. Wyn Masters walks the track to see what the riders think of the changes to the course. It's Wyn TV!
Film/Edit: Louis Citadelle
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
WynTV
Wyn Masters
DH Racing
Lenzerheide World Cup Dh 2022
6 Comments
Score
Time
9
0
harryhood
(1 hours ago)
I always enjoy these. Glad they've been kept going and aren't behind some bullsh!t paywall.
[Reply]
4
0
notphaedrus
(33 mins ago)
Shhhh…. Don’t say you like it! They will put it behind some bullshit paywall!
[Reply]
1
0
suspended-flesh
(4 mins ago)
WynTV lives on YouTube. Please Like, Subscribe, and turn on Notifications - it helps Wyn.
[Reply]
7
0
freestyIAM
(35 mins ago)
Baptiste at the end of his interview realizing that Wyn is messing with him. Lol.
Literal translation: "ah bitch, he's f*cked me hasn't he"
[Reply]
4
0
Toryt7
(15 mins ago)
Haha thanks for that, I assumed it something similar.
[Reply]
2
0
Ensminger
(1 hours ago)
Tan Dan could be full of surprises this weekend
[Reply]
6 Comments
Literal translation: "ah bitch, he's f*cked me hasn't he"