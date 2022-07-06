Video: Wyn TV - Lenzerhiede World Cup DH Trackwalk

Jul 6, 2022
by GT Bicycles  

It's the 4th round of the DH World Cup in Lenzerheide, Switzerland. Wyn Masters walks the track to see what the riders think of the changes to the course. It's Wyn TV!

Film/Edit: Louis Citadelle

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos WynTV Wyn Masters DH Racing Lenzerheide World Cup Dh 2022


Must Read This Week
Tree Branch Pierces Isabeau Courdurier's Foot at EWS-E Valberg
62662 views
Kaitlin Armstrong Captured in Costa Rica & Will Face First-Degree Murder Charges for Moriah Wilson's Death
51019 views
The UCI Expands Controls for Mechanical Doping at Tour de France
45822 views
Review: Cotic RocketMAX Gen4 - Stealthy, Steel, and Simple
45542 views
Commencal Releases Clash Park Edition
35947 views
Understanding the UCI's New Policies for Transgender Athletes
35662 views
Must Watch: One of the World's Best FPV Drone Pilots Chases Remy Metailler
30500 views
First Ride: Whyte E-160 RSX 29er
29080 views

6 Comments

  • 9 0
 I always enjoy these. Glad they've been kept going and aren't behind some bullsh!t paywall.
  • 4 0
 Shhhh…. Don’t say you like it! They will put it behind some bullshit paywall!
  • 1 0
 WynTV lives on YouTube. Please Like, Subscribe, and turn on Notifications - it helps Wyn.
  • 7 0
 Baptiste at the end of his interview realizing that Wyn is messing with him. Lol.

Literal translation: "ah bitch, he's f*cked me hasn't he"
  • 4 0
 Haha thanks for that, I assumed it something similar.
  • 2 0
 Tan Dan could be full of surprises this weekend





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008002
Mobile Version of Website