Video: Wyn TV from Snowshoe DH World Cup Race 2 2021
Sep 20, 2021
by
GT Bicycles
Follow
Following
Wyn beats Loris Vergier, and finds out what went down with the rest of the athletes during at an insane day of racing to wrap up the 2021 World Cup season.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
WynTV
DH Racing
Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2021
World Cup DH
Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup #1 2021
111618 views
Final Results from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #2 2021
108522 views
Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #1 2021
80939 views
Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #2 2021
61583 views
Final Overall Standings for the 2021 DH World Cup Season
59504 views
Review: 2022 Devinci Spartan HP - The Sturdy Trail Smasher
48910 views
Final Results from EWS Finale Ligure 2021
47759 views
Field Test: Specialized S-Works Kenevo SL - An eMTB In Disguise
45153 views
4 Comments
Score
Time
4
0
robway
(1 hours ago)
I thought I missed this or Wyn got locked up by those troopers! This is the best recap out there, thanks Wyn!
[Reply]
2
0
Trudeez
(36 mins ago)
Poor Myriam just sounds decimated. That’s a tough way to end the season. And, what a great sentimental moment with Mik. He will definitely be missed on the circuit.
[Reply]
1
0
suspended-flesh
(16 mins ago)
Wyn is a daredevil drinking out of the spittle-collector in his mic stand.
[Reply]
1
1
matadorCE
(6 mins ago)
Yay, Covid Race!
[Reply]
