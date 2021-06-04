Video: Wyn TV - NotARace Test Session 2021

Jun 4, 2021
by GT Bicycles  

After two big days of not racing, Wyn Masters cranks out some interviews to see how everyone's feeling ahead of the first World Cup of the year.


Filmed/Edited: Louis Citadelle

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Brook Macdonald Luca Shaw Martin Maes Wyn Masters


8 Comments

  • 5 0
 Best in the game! Thanks Wyn!
  • 3 0
 So hyped for the WC season
  • 4 0
 Where's Danny's teeth?
  • 4 0
 Danny Pilgrim?
  • 1 0
 Haha. Thats a good one!
  • 1 0
 It's great to see Danny at full chill. I feel like he's reached the pinnacle of work/life balance. Can't wait for his next world cup win!
  • 1 0
 I wish Martin Maes and Richie Rude had kept at full dh schedules.
  • 1 0
 This is premium content.

