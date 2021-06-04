Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Wyn TV - NotARace Test Session 2021
Jun 4, 2021
by
GT Bicycles
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
After two big days of not racing, Wyn Masters cranks out some interviews to see how everyone's feeling ahead of the first World Cup of the year.
Filmed/Edited: Louis Citadelle
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Brook Macdonald
Luca Shaw
Martin Maes
Wyn Masters
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Spotted: Pole’s New 190mm Travel Bike
76743 views
Trendspotting: 4 Predictions About the Near Future of Mountain Bike Tech
61658 views
Transition Releases New Alloy Patrol with Mixed Wheels & 160mm Travel
60614 views
The Importance of Handlebar Height & Why It's Often Overlooked
60412 views
61 Bikes of Whistler Bike Park Opening Day 2021
59568 views
First Ride: Transition's New Spire & Patrol
56366 views
Updated: Kate Courtney Announces Broken Arm Following Nove Mesto XC World Cup Crash
53631 views
First Ride: Santa Cruz's New 2022 Blur is XC Race Ready
45421 views
8 Comments
Score
Time
5
0
TARTARA
(1 hours ago)
Best in the game! Thanks Wyn!
[Reply]
3
0
awitt
(46 mins ago)
So hyped for the WC season
[Reply]
4
0
Rainozeros
(38 mins ago)
Where's Danny's teeth?
[Reply]
4
0
paulomach
(36 mins ago)
Danny Pilgrim?
[Reply]
1
0
resinrider
(16 mins ago)
Haha. Thats a good one!
[Reply]
1
0
Remonster
(5 mins ago)
It's great to see Danny at full chill. I feel like he's reached the pinnacle of work/life balance. Can't wait for his next world cup win!
[Reply]
1
0
adrennan
(14 mins ago)
I wish Martin Maes and Richie Rude had kept at full dh schedules.
[Reply]
1
0
cherouvim
(32 mins ago)
This is premium content.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007599
Mobile Version of Website
8 Comments
Post a Comment